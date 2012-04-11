* Mexico's Pemex says $300 mln in condensates stolen
* Gangs linked to cartels sold fuel across the border
* Six companies cannot be added to the case, three will
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's state oil company
Pemex will not be allowed to sue ConocoPhillips and Royal Dutch
Shell Plc for allegedly selling fuel stolen by drug
gangs, U.S. court filings show.
The court in the Southern District of Texas ruled this week
that an attempt to add a number of additional firms to a case
filed in 2010 came too late and would result in an excessive
hold up to the investigation.
"The addition of new claims ... at this late date - almost
two years after the original complaint was filed - will
undoubtedly delay the discovery process and prejudice the
defendants by requiring them to investigate and defend against
these new claims," the court said.
"The addition of new defendants would, in turn, add new and
complex issues to an action that is already protracted and
complicated," it added.
Two original complaints were brought against some 15
companies - including German chemical maker BASF AG -
and a handful of individuals for buying up to $300 million of
fuel smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border since 2006.
Three companies named in Pemex's new claim - Plains
Marketing, St. James Energy Operating and RGV Energy Partners -
will be added to the suit the court said, since these companies
were already linked to the case in earlier filings.
Six parties - Shell Chemical and Shell Trading Co.,
ConocoPhillips, FR Midstream Transport, Marathon
Petroleum Company and Sunoco - will not be added to the case,
the April 10 filing said.
Pemex's exploration and production (PEP) unit
charges some U.S. companies and individuals conspired with
Mexican criminals to forge documents and sell natural gas
condensates hijacked from the Burgos field in northern Mexico.
It says others unwittingly bought stolen fuel from third
parties.
PEP claims that at times, the thefts reached up to 40
percent of condensate produced at the Burgos field, which spans
the Mexican states of Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon and Coahuila.
The gas field has been menaced by powerful drug gangs
branching out into new illegal rackets in search of more
revenues. Drug violence in Mexico has killed more than 50,000
people in the past five years and Pemex workers have been
kidnapped and intimidated by the gangs.
(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)