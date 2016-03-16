MOVES-UBS wealth management unit names new head of capital markets
April 12 UBS Wealth Management Americas (WMA), a unit of UBS Group AG named Mark Sanborn as head of capital markets & sales, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
MEXICO CITY, March 16 Mexico's national power company CFE on Wednesday said it had awarded a $372.6 million natural gas pipeline contract to Mexico-based energy company Fermaca.
The deal is to build, operate and maintain a gas pipeline that will run through the states of Durango, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes, and which should begin operating in January 2018, CFE said in a statement.
CFE said it received bids from Fermaca and subsidiaries of TransCanada Corp. and IEnova. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by David Gregorio)
April 12 Medical device maker Hologic Inc has been hit with a lawsuit alleging its product for treating heavy menstrual bleeding infringes patented technology developed by start-up Minerva Surgical Inc, court papers show.