MEXICO CITY, March 16 Mexico's national power company CFE on Wednesday said it had awarded a $372.6 million natural gas pipeline contract to Mexico-based energy company Fermaca.

The deal is to build, operate and maintain a gas pipeline that will run through the states of Durango, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes, and which should begin operating in January 2018, CFE said in a statement.

CFE said it received bids from Fermaca and subsidiaries of TransCanada Corp. and IEnova. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by David Gregorio)