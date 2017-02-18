(Adds government comments, background)
MEXICO CITY Feb 17 Mexico's Finance Ministry
said on Friday that national gasoline prices would fall 2
Mexican cents per liter on Saturday, but prices would be set
daily beginning next week as the country moves toward a free
market in gasoline.
The ministry said in a statement that maximum prices would
be published daily, with Saturday's price holding until the next
update on Tuesday.
Prices will be set going forward on the web page of the
Energy Regulator Commision (www.gob.mx/cre).
Mexico raised gasoline prices at the start of the year, and
the 14 percent hike in regular gas prices sparked protests and
looting around the country. The hike helped drive the annual
inflation rate in January to its highest level in more than four
years.
The government is expected to adjust the amount of tax it
charges on gasoline in a bid to moderate price fluctuations this
year.
In its statement, the government said a rebound in oil
prices above estimates used in the 2017 budget and a stronger
exchange rate "allow for more gradual movements" in gasoline
prices "in a fiscally responsible way."
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Leslie Adler)