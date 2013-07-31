(Corrects fiscal balance figure in last paragraph)
MEXICO CITY, July 30 Mexico's economy likely
grew 2.5 percent in the April to June period compared to the
second quarter of 2012, the Finance Ministry said in a
statement.
The economy posted an annual growth rate of 4.5
percent in the second quarter of 2012.
The Mexican economy has been posting slower growth since the
second half of last year due to weaker demand for its exports in
the United States, less robust domestic consumption and a drop
in construction.
The national statistics agency will release official gross
domestic product data on Aug. 20.
Last year, solid exports and strong domestic consumption
helped the economy grow 3.9 percent. The government projects the
economy will slow to a 3.1 percent rate this year, while a
Banamex poll last week showed analysts' median at 2.7 percent.
Meanwhile, Mexico's public sector ran a fiscal deficit of
131.662 billion Mexican pesos ($10.32 billion) in June, in line
with meeting a balanced budget for the year, the ministry said.
($1 = 12.7640 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by
Eric Beech)