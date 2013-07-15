UPDATE 1-Henkel offers $1.05 bln to buy Darex Packaging from GCP
* GCP to begin consultation with labour bosses (Adds details)
MEXICO CITY, July 15 Some local lenders to Mexican homebuilder Geo voted against signing an agreement the company recently reached with its major bank lenders to restructure its debt, according to a statement on Monday with Mexico's stock exchange.
The lenders hold local debt certificates that are backed by Geo assets.
Geo, which is struggling with a heavy debt load and slowing home sales, said in June its main bank creditors had also agreed not to bring any new legal proceedings against the company and to suspend existing lawsuits.
The builder said in April that it had hired a financial adviser to restructure its debt, which totaled 13.8 billion Mexican pesos (US$1.1 billion) at the end of March.
Geo has also hired investment bank Rothschild to help in its restructuring process.
March 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9.6 points, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: Lawyers for the U.S. government and HSBC Holdings Plc on Wednesday urged a federal appeals court to block release of a court-appointed monitor's report on how HSBC is working to improve its money laundering controls. * CAPITA: Capita PLC Chief Executive Andy Parker's departure could be announced as soon as Thursday morning when Capita reports annual result
BONN, Germany, March 2 Deutsche Telekom wrote down the value of its stake in Britain's BT by 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), pushing it to a fourth-quarter net loss of 2.12 billion euros from a profit of 946 million euros a year earlier.