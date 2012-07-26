* Q2 profit 239.5 mln pesos vs 337.5 mln pesos yr ago

* Revenue up 13 pct (Adds detail on revision to cash flow outlook)

MEXICO CITY, July 26 Mexican homebuilder Corporacion Geo reported a 29 percent drop in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the cost of servicing its debt soared and offset higher sales.

The company said quarterly profit fell to 239.6 million pesos ($18 million) from 337.5 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $5.8 billion pesos but that was offset by the higher cost of servicing its U.S. dollar debt as the Mexican peso weakened.

Separately, the company said "in light of the current industry environment" it would slash its outlook for free cash flow to equity for 2012.

The company cut the forecast to a range of 200 million to 400 million pesos from a previous 1.5 billion pesos. Geo said the revision is due to changes the company has to make in order to comply with a Mexican government system for certifying housing projects for subsidies.

Geo shares closed up 0.07 percent at 13.78 pesos on Thursday.

($1 = 13.3396 pesos at end June) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Carol Bishopric, Gary Hill)