BRIEF-Basic Energy Services files for non-timely 10-K
* Basic energy services inc - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
MEXICO CITY, April 21 Mexican homebuilder Geo said on Monday that it entered bankruptcy protection after a judge accepted its filing for restructuring.
The company, which said last month that it gained the support of the majority of its creditors in a so-called pre-packaged bankruptcy plan, will seek to replace most of its about $1 billion in debt with stock.
Geo said it presented its bankruptcy proposal jointly with the banks Banamex, Banorte, Santander, Inbursa and BBVA Bancomer. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay. Editing by Andre Grenon)
* Hhgregg inc says company was unable to reach a definitive agreement on terms
March 16 A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday he would approve a plan by Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy subject to discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)