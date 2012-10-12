BERLIN Oct 12 Mexican President-elect Enrique
Pena Nieto tried on Friday to drum up German interest in his
plans to open up national oil company Pemex to the private
sector, but faced questions from potential investors about drug
violence in his country.
Pena Nieto, who takes office Dec. 1, laid out his plans to
deregulate Mexico's labour market and change the law to allow
private investment in Pemex at a meeting in Berlin
organised by Deutsche Bank, Germany's biggest bank.
The Germans are interested in Mexico, he said, but are
concerned about the safety of investments and personnel in a
country where a drug war has killed some 60,000 people in the
past six years.
"There were some issues. Clearly they wanted to know our
strategy on fighting organised crime so that they can be assured
of safe conditions," the 46-year-old Pena Nieto told reporters.
But the president-in-waiting, who is due to visit Madrid,
Paris and London after Berlin, said his government would work to
create a safe and "more modern" framework for investment,
including in the sensitive energy sector.
His election victory in July means the return to power of
the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which ruled Mexico
for an unbroken 71 years until it was defeated in 2000.
Opening up Pemex to private investors touches a raw nerve
among Pena Nieto's party members: it was the PRI that created
the oil monopoly in 1938 after it nationalised the oil industry.
Like his support for labour reforms that will make it easier
to hire and fire, Pena Nieto's plans for Pemex face opposition
from unions and students, some of whom protested in Berlin with
banners calling him "Persona Non Grata".
Pemex last month announced plans to invest more than $1
billion over the next three years to upgrade part of its fleet
of ships.
PRIVATE SECTOR
"The state will remain the owner of the hydrocarbons because
of the economic history of the company, but we will give greater
participation to the private sector," Pena Nieto told investors.
He cited the example of Brazil's Petrobras and
Colombia's Ecopetrol as state oil companies that had
boosted their capacity to invest and improve production by
teaming up with the private sector.
"Mexico cannot postpone any longer the experience that other
countries have had. By clinging to ideological paradigms we just
deny benefits to all Mexicans," he said, adding that he hoped
the current "good political climate" would help such reforms.
"It would be best to do this by constitutional reform or,
failing that, whatever enables us to reach the goal of
increasing Pemex's capacity and contributing to Mexico's energy
potential with the participation of the private sector," he
said.
He gave no details on how participation in Pemex might be
organised or how much of the company might be opened up.
The president-elect spoke with Chancellor Angela Merkel on
Thursday about renewable energy, where sector-leader Germany now
gets 25 percent of its electricity from wind, solar or biogas,
partly thanks to feed-in tariff subsidies.
"Mexico has great potential for renewable energy but the
legal framework we have is not conducive to private sector
participation," he told German investors.
