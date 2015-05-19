BRIEF-Dundee Corporation Q4 net loss per share $1.85
* Dundee Corporation reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
MEXICO CITY May 19 Mexican real estate company Grupo GICSA said on Tuesday it plans an initial public offering early next month, aiming to raise up to 9.45 billion pesos ($622 million).
GICSA, which builds and operates high-end residential developments, shopping centers and offices, will sell shares both in Mexico and abroad.
The June 3 IPO will offer up to 497 million shares at between 17 to 21 pesos each.
Funds raised from the offering will be used for general working capital and for building and developing 14 new projects, as well as to pay down debt, the company added.
GICSA had revenue of 3.5 billion pesos last year, a net profit of 1.3 billion pesos and total debt of 20.5 billion pesos ($1 = 15.1915 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Max de Haldevang; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Dundee Corporation reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
MELBOURNE, March 31 London copper slipped on Friday but was set to finish a second quarter higher lifted by kinks in mine supply, while a ramp-up in factory activity and fresh investor buys are expected to drive prices higher in the second quarter.