(Corrects to show Gigante holds 50 pct stake in Mexican unit of
Office Depot)
MEXICO CITY Feb 18 Mexican retailer Grupo
Gigante on Monday did not rule out a possible acquisition of the
50 percent stake in the Mexican unit of U.S. office-supply store
chain Office Depot that it does not already own, following a
report it was in talks to do so.
The company has been considering options
related to its 50 percent holding in Office Depot's
local unit since 2008, Grupo Gigante said. Last week U.S. news
agency Bloomberg said it was in talks to buy the other half.
Gigante has held talks with various financial institutions
"with a view to using credit lines for financial purposes to
execute its business plan and that of its subsidiaries," the
company said in a statement to Mexico's stock exchange.
The business plan does not exclude acquisitions, but it does
also include organic growth, the statement said.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Bernard Orr and
Marguerita Choy)