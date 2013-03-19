MEXICO CITY, March 19 Mexican retailer Grupo
Gigante said on Tuesday that its talks to purchase
the rest of the Mexican unit of U.S. office-supply store chain
Office Depot Inc. continue despite a missed deadline to
conclude the negotiations.
Grupo Gigante said that its offer to buy the 50 percent
stake in the Mexican arm of the U.S. company it doesn't already
own expired on March 15.
The Mexican company, which also operates supermarkets and
restaurants, did not provide more details.
Last month, Grupo Gigante said it had offered 8.78 billion
pesos ($706.28 million) to buy the 50 percent stake in Office
Depot of Mexico.