BRIEF-Akzo Nobel rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG
* Rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG Industries Inc
MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Mexican retailer Grupo Gigante said on Wednesday it had postponed its up to 5 billion Mexican peso ($373.72 million) initial public offering of Office Depot de Mexico due to volatility and market conditions.
The company, which only announced the offering in January, had planned to sell up to 291 million shares in the office supplies retailer, including an over-allotment option at a price of between 16 and 18 pesos per share.
* Rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG Industries Inc
YANGON, March 22 Myanmar's government praised China on Wednesday for suspending a Chinese bank account used by ethnic rebels fighting Myanmar troops, in a move to prevent potential damage to diplomatic ties.
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.