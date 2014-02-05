MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Mexican retailer Grupo
Gigante said on Wednesday it had postponed its up
to 5.0 billion Mexican peso ($373.72 million) initial public
offering of Office Depot de Mexico due to volatility and market
conditions.
The company, which only announced the offering in January,
had planned to price on Wednesday up to 291 million shares in
the office supplies retailer, including an over-allotment
option.
Grupo Gigante, which also operates restaurants, in June
acquired the 50 percent stake in the office supplies chain that
it did not already own.
Mexico saw a record number of companies listing on its stock
exchange last year but a worldwide emerging market sell-off so
far in 2014 has damaged investor confidence.
VivaAerobus, a Mexican low-cost airline, is seeking to list
in Mexico later this month.