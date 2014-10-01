(Updates with Mexico investment details)
MEXICO CITY Oct 1 Goldcorp said on Wednesday it
expects to produce around 1 million ounces of gold in the
Mexican region this year, or around a third of the gold giant's
total estimated output for 2014.
Canada's Goldcorp Inc, the world's most valuable gold
miner by market capitalization, has said it expects to produce
between 2.95 million and 3.10 million ounces of gold this year,
up on 2.67 million ounces last year.
Tomas Iturriaga, vice-president of Goldcorp in Mexico, told
reporters on the sidelines of BNamericas mining summit in Mexico
City that the company had invested around $200 million in the
country this year.
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)