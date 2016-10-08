MEXICO CITY Oct 8 Canadian miner Goldcorp
reached an agreement with protesters to lift a blockade that
interrupted operations at its Penasquito gold mine in the
northern Mexican state of Zacatecas, the company said late
Friday.
In a statement, Goldcorp said it hopes activity will
resume at the mine at the weekend, five days after it announced
the temporary suspension of operations due to a blockade by
truck drivers protesting a loss of contracts at the country's
biggest gold deposit.
The company promised to renew contracts with carriers,
expand and establish two health centers, improve infrastructure
in the nearby city, and study the water and air to assess
whether it should compensate communities for alleged
contamination, said Julio Cesar Chavez, a state government
mediator in the conflict.
The protests began early last week and were supported by
landowners in the area.
In late August, Reuters reported on a long-running leak of
contaminated water which had not been disclosed to the public.
Goldcorp said it has about 750 people at the mine and
expects to produce between 520,000 and 580,000 ounces of gold
this year, equivalent to about 19 percent of its total planned
production of 2.8 to 3.1 million ounces.
(Reporting by Anahi Rama; Writing by Natalie Schachar; editing
by John Stonestreet)