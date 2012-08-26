MEXICO CITY Aug 26 Mexican businessman Roberto Gonzalez Barrera, chairman emeritus of lender Banorte, died Saturday night in Houston, Texas, as a result of complications from pancreatic cancer.

Gonzalez was 81 years old.

A native of the northeastern state of Nuevo Leon, Gonzalez previously headed lender Grupo Financiero Banorte, Mexico's fourth-largest bank, and also founded corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma.

Considered one of the country's top business leaders, Gonzalez also served as chairman of the board of Gruma, a global company with operations spread across Latin America, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Officials at Banorte or Gruma have not yet announced funeral plans.