MEXICO CITY, April 24 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co said on Friday will invest $550 million to build a new tire plant in Mexico, the country's economy minister said on Friday.

The Goodyear plant will be located in the central state of San Luis Potosi, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said at an event in Mexico City, confirming an earlier Reuters report. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)