China steps up Americas oil imports, Unipec backs "new frontier"
* China buys record Americas oil imports in March - Reuters data
MEXICO CITY Aug 20 Mexico's finance ministry cut its 2015 economic growth forecast to a range of 2 to 2.8 percent, Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela said on Thursday.
The government had a previous prediction of 2.2-3.2 percent expansion. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* China buys record Americas oil imports in March - Reuters data
* Asia ex-Japan set for 12.5 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei posts loss