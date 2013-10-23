UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit rose 136 percent, helped by lower costs and a greater share of profits after the firm bought back a stake held by U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland.
Gruma reported a profit of 631 million pesos ($48 million) for the July-September period, compared to a profit of 267 million pesos in the year-earlier period, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.
In December last year, Gruma bought back a 23.2 percent stake of its stock that had been held by Archer Daniels Midland.
Revenue rose 0.9 percent to 13.804 billion pesos.
Shares in Gruma closed down 0.21 percent at 80.13 pesos in trading before the company reported its quarterly results.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.