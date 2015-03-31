BRIEF-Eurofins acquires of VBM Laboratories in Denmark
* Eurofins further reinforces its market leadership in environment testing with the acquisition of VBM Laboratories in Denmark
MEXICO CITY, March 31 Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma said on Tuesday its Spanish unit has agreed to pay about 45 million euros ($48.28 million) to acquire the production and sales operations of Fat Taco and Azteca Foods in Spain.
Gruma's shares edged up 0.30 percent to 198.89 pesos shortly after midday. ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Eurofins further reinforces its market leadership in environment testing with the acquisition of VBM Laboratories in Denmark
AMSTERDAM, March 24 The chief executive of U.S. paint maker PPG meets Dutch government officials on Friday to make the case for its proposed 22.7 billion euro ($24.5 billion) takeover of Dutch peer AkzoNobel.