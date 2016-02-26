BRIEF-Navient reports Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Navient Corp qtrly net interest income $340 million versus $486 million
MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexican corn miller and tortilla maker Gruma plans capital expenditures of around $350 million during 2016, the company said on Friday in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.
Among investments, the company said it planned to build a new tortilla plant in Dallas, Texas, and to expand a corn mill in Evansville, Indiana. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez)
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt - currently estimate annualized cost savings of about $70 million to $80 million exiting 2018 as a result of planned cost-reduction actions