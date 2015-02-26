MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Billionaire businessman
Carlos Slim's conglomerate, Grupo Carso, said on Thursday
fourth-quarter profit fell by a third from the year-earlier
quarter, hurt by a loss on interest-rate derivative positions
and a currency loss.
Fourth-quarter profit fell to 1.289 billion pesos ($87
million) from 1.929 billion pesos in the fourth quarter of 2013.
Carso, which operates energy, infrastructure
and retail businesses, also reported flat fourth-quarter revenue
at 24.857 billion pesos.
The company said its retail unit saw a pickup of 4.4 percent
in revenue, while its infrastructure and energy units reported a
revenue drop of 4.3 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.
Carso said its infrastructure and energy units were affected
by lower demand for land-drilling and rig-building contracts.
Shares of Carso closed down 2.5 percent at 65.19 pesos on
Thursday.
