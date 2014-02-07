PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects fourth-quarter profit)
MEXICO CITY Feb 6 Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico reported a profit of $453.9 million on revenue of $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter, the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
March 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 17 President Donald Trump's proposal to do away with the federal agency that investigates chemical accidents drew sharp criticism from environmental, labor and safety advocates, who said that eliminating the watchdog would put American lives at risk.
* First AP1000 due to start late 2017, 4 yrs behind first timeline