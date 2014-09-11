(Rewrites throughout to add details on clean-up fund, Economy
By Adriana Barrera
MEXICO CITY, Sept 11 Grupo Mexico and its
subsidiaries on Thursday dodged losing a concession to run one
of the biggest copper mines in the world as long as they comply
with government obligations following a toxic spill that include
creating a $151 million clean-up fund.
The fund is far bigger than a $23 million reserve that Grupo
Mexico had previously set aside for the clean-up at Buenavista
copper mine. The government said Grupo Mexico could face fines
totaling 44.5 million pesos ($3.37 million).
"If they meet obligations set by the authorities, production
will continue," Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told a news
conference.
Shares in Grupo Mexico slightly pared losses following the
announcement, to trade down 0.47 percent at 46.37 pesos a share.
A toxic leak released 40,000 cubic meters of mining acid
into the Bacanuchi River in the northern state of Sonora last
month, leading critics to call for massive fines against the
company and even an end to its Buenavista concession.
Grupo Mexico said last week that the mine was operating
normally after the spill and reaffirmed its overall copper
output for this year at 850,000 tonnes.
The company is in the midst of a $3.4 billion expansion
project at the mine, which has the largest proven copper
reserves in the world. The expansion aims to boost production
capacity to 1.3 million tonnes by 2017.
(1 US dollar = 13.2050 Mexican peso)
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Grant McCool)