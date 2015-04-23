(Updates with details on main drivers of increase)
MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexican broadcaster
Televisa, the world's biggest provider of Spanish-language TV
content, on Thursday reported a 70 percent increase in its
first-quarter net profit on a one-time payment it received from
Univision.
The company reported a net profit of 1.453
billion pesos ($95.2 million), up from 853.9 million pesos in
the same quarter a year earlier.
The company said the rise in profit was mainly due to a
one-off payment of $67.6 million dollars it received from
Univision, when a contract was terminated.
The company's satellite pay-television business Sky had 6.76
million subscribers at the end of March.
In the past week, Televisa has nominated the chief
executives of Discovery Communications Inc, Liberty
Global PLC and Lionsgate to be members of its board.
UBS analysts said in a note on Thursday that the new
additions would bring experience useful for a potential public
share offering of U.S. media company Univision, in which
Televisa owns a stake. It could go public within the next 12-18
months.
The company controls more than 60 percent of free-to-air TV
in Mexico, but it faces tough new measures stemming from a
telecoms reform that seeks to drive competition in the sector.
In March, a unit of Mexico's telecoms regulator IFT said it
had initially found Televisa has substantial power in the
country's pay-TV market, a finding that could lead to stricter
regulations.
In the two years after a sweeping telecoms reform, the only
telecoms service which showed a price increase was Pay TV,
according to IFT statistics released in March. Meanwhile, cell
phone and fixed-line service prices have fallen.
Shares in Televisa were up 0.19 percent at 109.20 pesos per
share before the company reported its results.
($1 = 15.2610 pesos-end of March)
