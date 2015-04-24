(Add details on results)
MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexican broadcaster
Televisa, the world's biggest provider of Spanish-language TV
content, on Thursday reported a 70 percent increase in its
first-quarter net profit, reflecting a one-time payment from
Univision.
The company reported a net profit of 1.453
billion pesos ($95.2 million), up from 853.9 million pesos in
the same quarter a year earlier.
Televisa said the rise was mainly due to a contract
termination fee of $67.6 million from U.S. Spanish-language
broadcaster Univision, in which Televisa owns equity and
convertible debt equivalent to around a 38 percent stake.
The company reported a 17.3 percent rise in sales, to 19.859
billion pesos, mostly due to strong growth in its cable and
telecommunications business. That unit, which earned 6.7 billion
pesos in the first quarter, now represents 34 percent of total
sales, compared with 27 percent during the same quarter last
year.
At the end of the quarter, Televisa had 7.9 million revenue
generating units, including video, data, and voice subscribers.
The company's satellite pay-television business Sky had 6.76
million subscribers at the end of March, and its sales rose 10
percent.
In the past week, Televisa has nominated the chief
executives of Discovery Communications Inc, Liberty
Global PLC and Lionsgate to be members of its board.
UBS analysts said in a note on Thursday that the new
additions would bring experience useful for a potential public
share offering of Univision. It could go public within the next
12 to18 months.
The company controls more than 60 percent of free-to-air TV
in Mexico, though it faces tough new measures stemming from a
telecoms reform that seeks to drive competition in the sector.
The new rules mostly affected its broadcasting and licensing
business, where sales rose 5.7 percent in the quarter to 7
billion pesos.
In March, a unit of Mexican telecoms regulator IFT said it
had initially found Televisa has substantial power in the
country's pay-TV market, a finding that could lead to stricter
regulations.
In the two years after a sweeping telecoms reform, the only
telecoms service which showed a price increase was Pay TV,
according to IFT statistics released in March. Meanwhile, cell
phone and fixed-line service prices have fallen.
Shares in Televisa were up 0.19 percent at 109.20 pesos per
share before the company reported its results.
($1 = 15.2610 pesos-end of March)
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento, Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein, and
Christine Murray; Editing by Alan Crosby and Leslie Adler)