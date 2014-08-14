Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexico's largest broadcaster Televisa said on Thursday that it had paid 8.55 billion mexican pesos ($653.96 million) to acquire the remaining shares in Mexican cable company Cablecom that did not already own.
Televisa, the world's largest provider of Spanish-language content, last year paid around $545 million to buy 51 percent of the company with an option to buy the remaining 49 percent.
(1 US dollar = 13.0742 Mexican peso) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited plans to set up a regional distribution hub in Malaysia to cater to its fast-growing business in the region, two sources aware of the discussions said.
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: