MEXICO CITY, Sept 10 Mexican hotel group Grupo
Hotelero Santa Fe expects to raise up to 948.8 million pesos
($71.91 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at
between 10 and 12 pesos per share, the company said in a filing
on Wednesday.
Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe said it plans to sell up to 86.25
million shares, including an over-allotment option. The listing
is set to price on Thursday, with trading of the company's
shares beginning on Friday.
The company operates at the higher-end of Mexico's beach
hotel sector, running several Hilton Worldwide
franchises.
Last year, the company postponed a proposed $250 million IPO
after not garnering enough demand.
Stock issues have been relatively slow this year after
Mexican companies and real estate investment trusts raised a
record $11.7 billion in initial public offerings and follow-on
stock issues in 2013.
