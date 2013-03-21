MEXICO CITY, March 21 Mexican miner Grupo Mexico will produce 850,000 tonnes of copper this year, the company's chief financial officer Daniel Muniz said on Thursday.

Increased production will allow the company to likely become "the second-biggest copper producer in the world," by 2015, Muniz added, speaking at an event held by U.S. news company Bloomberg in Mexico City.

Grupo Mexico runs mines in Mexico, Peru and the United States, including the Buenavista mine in northern Mexico, one of world's largest copper mines.

The mining and infrastructure giant produced 826,209 tonnes of copper last year, its highest ever, the company said in its fourth-quarter report released in January.

Grupo Mexico's shares are up more than 4 percent this year on Mexico's stock exchange, but fell by nearly 1 percent on Thursday.