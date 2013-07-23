MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexican copper miner and
railroad operator Grupo Mexico reported on Tuesday
a 54 percent drop in second-quarter profit, as a slump in global
metals prices hurt sales.
Grupo Mexico said profit for the April-June period was $289
million, down from nearly $626 million in the year-earlier
quarter, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.
Profits were hurt by a $194 million drop in financial gains
on foreign exchange moves compared with a year before.
Grupo Mexico's sales fell 12 percent to $2.24 billion from
$2.55 billion during the same period last year, as metals prices
and production both fell.