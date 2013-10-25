UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico said on Friday in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange that third-quarter profit rose 40 percent to $434.5 million dollars from $311 million in the same period last year. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders