MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican copper miner and
railroad operator Grupo Mexico reported a 40
percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by a sharp
decline in general costs.
In a filing with the Mexican stock exchange, the company
said profit increased to $434.5 million from $311 million in the
same period last year.
Revenue slipped 3 percent to $2.326 billion. General costs
fell to $65 million from $400 million.
Grupo Mexico shares closed down 0.5 percent at 41.48 pesos
on Thursday. The shares are down 11 percent this year.