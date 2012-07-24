Chevron says production at Gorgon Train Two LNG project has resumed
Feb 27 Liquefied natural gas production at Chevron's Gorgon Train Two project in Australia has resumed, a company spokesman said on Monday.
MEXICO CITY, July 24 Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo said on Tuesday its second-quarter profit rose 26 percent.
Corona-maker Modelo said quarterly profit climbed to 3.635 billion pesos ($272.5 million) from 2.878 billion pesos a year earlier.
Modelo last month agreed to a takeover by Anheuser Busch InBev, which already owned half of the Mexican company.
($1 = 13.3396 at end June) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery to be set up by Malaysian oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).