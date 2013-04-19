BRIEF-LSC Communications files for secondary offering of up to 6.24 mln shares
* Files for secondary offering of up to 6.24 million shares - sec filing
April 19 Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo said on Friday its first-quarter profit rose 9 percent, helped by a slight pickup in revenue and lower currency losses, as the peso strengthened in the quarter.
Corona-maker Modelo said quarterly profit rose to 2.465 billion pesos ($200 million) from 2.259 billion pesos a year earlier. Revenue rose 3 percent to 21.98 billion pesos.
Anheuser Busch InBev SA, the world's largest brewer, is seeking to buy the 50 percent of Modelo that it does not already own for $20.1 billion.
The U.S. government filed a lawsuit in January to stop that deal, on concern that it could lead to higher beer prices in the United States.
Earlier this month, however, the judge overseeing the fight approved a stay in court proceedings to give the two sides more time to reach an agreement.
* Starboard Value Lp reports 6.1 percent stake in Brinks co as of March 6 versus 7.9 percent stake as of February 22 - sec filing Source text- http://bit.ly/2mAIyVZ Further company coverage:
* AES Corp - CEO and president Andrés Gluski's total compensation for 2016 was about $9 million versus $8.1 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mibEqG Further company coverage: