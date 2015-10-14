MEXICO CITY Oct 14 Loud hammering was audible
in Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's prison cell
when accomplices tunneled inside to spring him in July, but
guards failed to act, according to recordings released by
broadcaster Televisa on Wednesday.
Grainy video footage broadcast by Televisa revealed Guzman
turned up the volume on a televisual device by his bed to drown
out the noise as his helpers hammered a hole through the floor
under the shower, the only blind spot in the cell.
The government, which was severely embarrassed by the
escape, had previously shown some of the same CCTV footage of
the minutes before Guzman disappeared down the hole and escaped
the maximum-security prison through a mile-long tunnel.
However, unlike Televisa, the government did not supply the
accompanying audio of loud banging sounds that could be heard
beneath the din of the Saturday-night TV show playing in
Guzman's cell as it was breached.
Media reports had previously said the noise of the jailbreak
could be heard, but no audio had been broadcast until now. It
was not clear why the government had not done so.
A spokesman for federal prosecutors could not immediately
confirm whether the new audio was genuine.
Televisa also showed concurrent footage of what it said was
the control center meant to be monitoring the prisoners in the
Altiplano penitentiary not far from Mexico City.
Several people were shown watching their screens but
apparently failing to notice or ignoring what was happening in
Guzman's cell. However, it was not possible to see what was
showing on the screens of the staff in the control room.
The government has so far arrested 34 people over the
jailbreak, including a man suspected of being a pilot who flew
Guzman away from the site after his escape.
The interior ministry said shortly after Guzman's jailbreak
that it could not have been possible without the collusion of
guards and other officials, but questions remain about the full
extent of cooperation the kingpin received.
The CCTV footage on Televisa showed that guards took more
than 20 minutes to check his cell after he broke out, and waited
a few more before entering and checking the escape hole.
Guzman, boss of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel, was locked up
after his capture by security forces in northwestern Mexico in
February 2014. The jailbreak was his second, as he had
previously escaped from prison in 2001.
(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Matthew Lewis)