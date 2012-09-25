* Mexico hedges about 200 million barrels-report

* JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs involved in deal-report

NEW YORK, Sept 25 Mexico has entered its annual deal to hedge next year's crude oil exports, locking in a price of about $80 to $85 a barrel and for the first time testing out a cheaper options structure that would leave it partly exposed to a much deeper price drop, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Mexico, regarded as the biggest producer nation in the world that uses derivatives markets to protect against oil price swings, bought at least some so-called put-spreads for 2013, the FT reported, citing trade and bank sources it did not name.

It said the hedge, for about 200 million barrels, was carried out by banks including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank. Barclays, which led the deal in past years, did not participate according to the FT.

The report could not be immediately confirmed.

A finance ministry official had no comment. JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Goldman Sachs and Barclays were not immediately available for comment.

HEDGING STRATEGY

The trade may cost Mexico only half as much as past hedging programs that ran from $1 billion to $1.5 billion, the FT said, as the use of the spread structure - a first for Mexico, which in the past has generally opted simply to lock in prices or buy options to protect against a price slide - reduces the up-front cost.

"I think it is a smart strategy," said Chris Thorpe, executive director of energy derivatives at INTL FC Stone, who was not involved in the transaction. "They get a good premium reduction using put spreads for longer dated strategies. They likely are tired of losing so much on the premium paid."

Under the put-spread, Mexico would be guaranteed a price of $80 to $85 a barrel for its exports, unless oil prices fell as far as $60 a barrel, at which point it would be partially exposed, the FT said in an online version of its story.

The FT said some traders believed the hedge had contributed to last week's abrupt five-minute slump in oil prices.

Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex averaged production of 2.55 million barrels per day in August, the highest so far this year. Exports averaged 1.347 million bpd.

Mexico, the world's seventh largest oil producer, relies on oil revenues to fund about a third of its federal government budget.