MEXICO CITY May 9 Mexican processed foods company Grupo Herdez, maker of Barilla pasta and Del Fuerte tinned vegetables, has completed its offer to buy frozen yogurt and food supplement chain Nutrisa for 2.971 billion mexican pesos ($246.84 million), Herdez said on Thursday.

Herdez, whose brands in Mexico also include McCormick spices, Kikkoman soy sauce and Ocean Spray cranberry products, said it paid 91 pesos a share as planned for Nutrisa .

The food company said it will consolidate Nutrisa's results from May 13.

Shares in Herdez, which generally trade with little volume, did not move in morning trading on Mexico's stock exchange