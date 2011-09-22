Sept 22 Tropical storm warnings were posted on Thursday for a stretch of Mexico's southern Pacific coast and the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Hilary could be a major hurricane by Saturday.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Luganas de Chacahua westward to Punta San Telmo, and a tropical storm watch was in effect west of Punta San Telmo to Manzanillo.

Hilary was expected to strengthen into a hurricane, with winds over 74 miles per hour (119 kph), on Thursday and could be a major hurricane, with winds over 111 mph (178 kph), by Saturday, the center said.

While current forecasts predicted that Hilary's center would move parallel to the coast, a deviation to the north could bring stronger winds to coastal areas, the center said.

At 2 a.m. PDT (0900 GMT), the center said the storm was about 115 miles (185 km) southeast of Punto Maldonado, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 km), the center said. (Washington World Desk)