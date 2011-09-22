* Hilary charges strongly in Pacific waters

* Path running parallel to Mexico's southwest coast (Updates storm strength, location, quotes)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 Hilary strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane on Thursday evening but its expected path still showed it barely brushing Mexico's Pacific coast.

The storm was 75 miles (120 km) south-southwest of the popular resort of Acapulco, packing maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 kph), the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

"Additional strengthening is possible tonight," the center said, adding that the storm would likely continue to move parallel to the southwest coast of Mexico.

"Swells generated by Hilary are affecting portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," it added.

Hilary, now on the third rung of a five-step severity scale, is the seventh hurricane of the Pacific season. None has caused major damage so far.

A tropical storm warning was in place for the Mexican coast from Lagunas de Chacahua in the state of Oaxaca westward to Punta San Telmo in Michoacan.

The hurricane center said Hilary was expected to produce rainfall of 3-5 inches (7.6-12.7 cm) across parts of Guerrero and Oaxaca states in southern Mexico, with up to 10 inches (25 cm) possible in some areas.

Mexico has no oil production in the Pacific and storm conditions are unlikely to affect a refinery at Salina Cruz in Oaxaca. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Krista Hughes; Editing by Eric Walsh)