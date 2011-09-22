* Hilary charges strongly in Pacific waters
* Path running parallel to Mexico's southwest coast
(Updates storm strength, location, quotes)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 Hilary strengthened to a
Category 3 hurricane on Thursday evening but its expected path
still showed it barely brushing Mexico's Pacific coast.
The storm was 75 miles (120 km) south-southwest of the
popular resort of Acapulco, packing maximum sustained winds of
115 miles per hour (185 kph), the Miami-based National
Hurricane Center said.
"Additional strengthening is possible tonight," the center
said, adding that the storm would likely continue to move
parallel to the southwest coast of Mexico.
"Swells generated by Hilary are affecting portions of the
coast of southwestern Mexico. These swells are likely to cause
life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," it added.
Hilary, now on the third rung of a five-step severity
scale, is the seventh hurricane of the Pacific season. None has
caused major damage so far.
A tropical storm warning was in place for the Mexican coast
from Lagunas de Chacahua in the state of Oaxaca westward to
Punta San Telmo in Michoacan.
The hurricane center said Hilary was expected to produce
rainfall of 3-5 inches (7.6-12.7 cm) across parts of Guerrero
and Oaxaca states in southern Mexico, with up to 10 inches (25
cm) possible in some areas.
Mexico has no oil production in the Pacific and storm
conditions are unlikely to affect a refinery at Salina Cruz in
Oaxaca.
(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Krista Hughes;
Editing by Eric Walsh)