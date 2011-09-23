* Hilary charges strongly in Pacific waters
MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 Hilary, a small but
powerful storm, strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane late on
Thursday as its core continued to move parallel to the
southwest Pacific coast of Mexico.
The storm was 85 miles (140 km) southwest of the popular
resort of Acapulco, packing maximum sustained winds of 135
miles per hour (215 kph), the Miami-based National Hurricane
Center said.
"Some additional strengthening is possible on Friday. There
will be some fluctuations in intensity during the next day or
so," forecasters added.
Hilary, now on the fourth rung of a five-step severity
scale, is the seventh hurricane of the Pacific season. None has
caused major damage so far.
A tropical storm warning was in place for the Mexican coast
from Lagunas de Chacahua in the state of Oaxaca westward to
Punta San Telmo in Michoacan.
The hurricane center said Hilary was expected to produce
rainfall of 3-5 inches (7.6-12.7 cm) across parts of Guerrero
and Oaxaca states in southern Mexico, with up to 10 inches (25
cm) possible in some areas. The storm was likely to bring
life-threatening surf to Mexican coasts.
Mexico has no oil production in the Pacific and storm
conditions are unlikely to affect a refinery at Salina Cruz in
Oaxaca.
(Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz, Miguel Angel Gutierrez and
Krista Hughes; Editing by Eric Walsh)