MEXICO CITY, April 15 Shares in troubled Mexican homebuilder Geo fell more than 10 percent in early trading on Monday.

Fellow homebuilder Urbi also saw its share price fall, down more than six percent.

Geo and Urbi shares have sunk in recent years after they spent big on land to build sprawling suburbs of low-cost, subsidy-backed homes outside cities. But the government's strategy has since shifted toward backing urban apartment towers, while demand also shifted to urban housing.