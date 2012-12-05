BRIEF-Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5 mln common units
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Shares in Mexican home-builder Homex dropped by as much as 9.4 percent on Wednesday, one day after the company forecast a decline of between 23 and 24 percent in its 2013 consolidated revenue.
Shares of the Culiacan-based company dropped to as low as 26.82 pesos per share in morning trading, before recovering slightly to trade at 27.220 pesos at 1803 GMT.
The home-builder has said that next year's cash flow should range between 700 million pesos ($54 million) and 1 billion pesos ($77 million), excluding the company's plans to build two federal jails.ž
Shares of the company are traded on the Mexican stock exchange.
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8 billion
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend