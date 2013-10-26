BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican homebuilders Homex and Geo, which are struggling under heavy debt loads and flagging sales, said on Friday they would delay publishing their third-quarter results.
Homex said it would post its results no later than Nov. 12, while Geo also said it was postponing its latest results after not issuing its second-quarter earnings.
Homex said in a regulatory filing: "The company has been in the process of restructuring, which has led to enormous amounts of extra work for those working at the company, who are themselves in charge of a reduced workforce."
Mexico's homebuilders like Homex, Geo and Urbi were dropped from Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index after failing to file their second-quarter results in a timely manner.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.