MEXICO CITY Oct 15 Mexican homebuilder Homex , which emerged from bankruptcy proceedings in July, said on Thursday that the national securities regulator CNBV has cleared its shares to trade again.

Homex shares were suspended last year, when a debt crisis and lack of demand for its homes prompted the company to file for bankruptcy.

The shares, which closed at 3.15 pesos in February 2014, were untraded as of 1600 GMT (1100 local time). (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)