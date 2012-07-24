* Revenues grow 30.7 pct in Q2

* Jail construction projects boost sales

* Cuts 2012 sales view (New throughout, updates with outlook)

MEXICO CITY, July 24 Mexican homebuilder Homex on Tuesday slashed its 2012 revenue forecast, citing weaker-than-expected home sales during the first half of the year.

Culiacan-based Homex said it now expects annual revenue growth of between 3 and 4 percent, down sharply from its previous forecast of 10-12 percent.

The new revenue forecast excludes an ambitious federal jail construction plan that gave a lift to its quarterly results.

The company posted a rise of nearly 5 percent in second-quarter profit driven by higher sales, due largely to the contracts to build federal jails. This plan also gave a big boost to results in the previous quarter.

Homex said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange it earned 530.4 million pesos ($40 million) in the April-June period, up from 507 million pesos a year earlier.

Quarterly revenues were 7.2 billion pesos, up from 5.5 billion pesos in the year-ago period. Homex included 1.8 billion pesos of revenues from the Mexican jail contracts, it said.

Homex's free cash flow as of June 30, including the jail construction plan, was negative 4.487 billion.

The company shares slipped 1 percent to close at 30.77 pesos before results were disclosed.

($1=13.3396) (Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn and David Gregorio)