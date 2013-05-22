MEXICO CITY May 22 Creditors of struggling
Mexican homebuilder Homex could seek
accelerated payment of the company's debt after Homex missed
payments on derivative positions, according to a filing on
Wednesday.
Failure to meet payments due on derivatives "arguably"
constitutes an event of default on debt owed by Mexico's
second-largest homebuilder, the company said in its delayed
annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company at the end of December had a total of $900
million in three bonds due in 2015, 2019 and 2020, according to
its fourth-quarter report.
But in the filing with the SEC, the company said its bonds,
or senior guaranteed notes, totaled 11.6892 million Mexican
pesos ($900,000 using the company's 12.988 peso conversion rate)
at the end of December and are due in 2015, 2019 and 2020.
A spokeswoman for the company did not immediately respond to
an email and phone call seeking clarification of the total debt
amount disclosed to the SEC.
Barclays' Mexico unit and Credit Suisse are suing Homex in
New York courts over missed payments on derivative positions.
"Certain (of these) matters arguably have resulted in an
event of default under the terms of the Company's Senior
Guaranteed Notes," Homex said in the regulatory filing.
"Depending upon future actions by such note holders which
are beyond the control of the Company, such Senior Guaranteed
Notes might be accelerated and come due in 2013," the filing
said.
Separately, Homex said that Bank of America's Mexico unit is
also suing the company in Mexican courts for an unpaid credit
line of 385 million pesos that came due this year.