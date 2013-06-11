BRIEF-Seibu Holdings plans to start building membership hotels in 2019 - Nikkei
* Seibu Holdings plans to start building membership hotels in fiscal 2019 at a pace of about one a year - Nikkei
MEXICO CITY, June 11 Mexican homebuilder Homex said on Tuesday it failed to make an interest payment due on $250 million of its U.S. dollar-denominated debt.
The company said it has a 30-day grace period in which to pay the interest on the notes, which expire on Dec. 11, 2019.
Homex, like its rivals Urbi and Geo, has been struggling to meet heavy debt payments as sales of its new homes have slowed.
* Waste connections inc says will rebrand its operations in canada from progressive waste solutions to waste connections of canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
