MEXICO CITY, June 11 Mexican homebuilder Homex said on Tuesday it failed to make an interest payment due on $250 million of its U.S. dollar-denominated debt.

The company said it has a 30-day grace period in which to pay the interest on the notes, which expire on Dec. 11, 2019.

Homex, like its rivals Urbi and Geo, has been struggling to meet heavy debt payments as sales of its new homes have slowed.