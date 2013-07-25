MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexican homebuilders Urbi
and Geo on Thursday postponed filing their
second-quarter earnings reports, citing the need to restructure
debt.
Urbi gave no time frame for when it would post quarterly
results, saying it required more time to restructure its debt
and digest a recent change in government subsidies to the
homebuilders.
Geo, Mexico's biggest homebuilder, said in a filing it hoped
to present its results on Aug. 22, saying it too was working on
restructuring its debt. The deadline for second-quarter earnings
filings is Friday.
Mexico's government announced last month that it would offer
the homebuilders 1.5 billion pesos ($115 million) in additional
housing subsidies, a 25.9 percent boost from what has already
been allocated this year to help the industry.
Geo, Homex and Urbi, Mexico's three largest
homebuilders, are facing a liquidity crunch and seeking to
restructure debt.
Shares of Urbi fell 6.55 percent to 1.57 pesos per share,
while Geo stock was down more than 8 percent at 2.89 pesos per
share.