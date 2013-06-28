MEXICO CITY, June 28 Mexico's government said on Friday it would offer 1.5 billion pesos ($115.16 million) in additional subsidies for the country's homebuilders, which have been hit by slowing sales and liquidity problems.

The housing subsidies, which will be freed up immediately, will cover 71 percent of existing land reserves in Mexico's new national registry, the country's minister for land development Jorge Carlos Ramirez told a news conference.