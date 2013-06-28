BRIEF-Par Group L.P. reports 6.8 pct passive stake in Hertz Global Holdings sec filing
Par Group, L.P. Reports 6.8 percent passive stake in Hertz Global Holdings as of Feb 24 - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY, June 28 Mexico's government said on Friday it would offer 1.5 billion pesos ($115.16 million) in additional subsidies for the country's homebuilders, which have been hit by slowing sales and liquidity problems.
The housing subsidies, which will be freed up immediately, will cover 71 percent of existing land reserves in Mexico's new national registry, the country's minister for land development Jorge Carlos Ramirez told a news conference.
K2M Group Holdings, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results with U.S. Revenue growth of 21.5% year-over-year in Q4'16
D. E. Shaw & CO, L.P. Reports a 5 percent passive stake in Myriad Genetics Inc as of February 22, 2017-sec filing