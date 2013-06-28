(Corrects second paragraph to show 68 percent of land reserves
qualify for subsidies)
MEXICO CITY, June 28 Mexico's government said on
Friday it would offer 1.5 billion pesos ($115.16 million) in
additional subsidies for the country's homebuilders, a 25.9
percent boost from what has already been allocated this year to
help a sector hit by slowing sales and liquidity problems.
The housing subsidies, which will be freed up immediately,
will cover 68 percent of existing land reserves in Mexico's new
national registry, the country's minister for land development
Jorge Carlos Ramirez told a news conference.
Mexico's government has said it wants homebuilders to focus
on infill developments in urban areas, after a housing plan that
prioritized cheap suburban projects during the last decade led
to thousands of abandoned homes.
Some 5.8 billion pesos in subsidies have already been
offered this year, and the new allocation will bring the total
close to last year's subsidies of 7.5 billion pesos.
Mexicans are increasingly choosing to look for homes closer
to offices and schools, which has caused sales of cheap suburban
homes built by the country's largest homebuilders to plummet in
the last year.
Mexico's three largest homebuilders, Geo, Homex
and Urbi, are facing a liquidity crunch and
seeking to restructure debt.
Latin America's second-largest economy has a housing deficit
of about 9 million homes, according to recent government
estimates.
($1 = 13.0259 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Writing by David Alire Garcia)